The 2004 North West 200 feature Superbike race is best remembered as the one in which Michael Rutter recorded the first official speed in excess of 200mph on his way to completing a comfortable Superbike double.

The Midlands-based HM Plant Honda rider was clocked at 201.1mph on the 'speed trap' section of the circuit between Station Corner and University Corner on lap four.

