Euro 2022 play-offs: Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade on her rise
From Champions League wonder goals to Euros hopes, Lauren Wade tells BBC Sport NI all about her footballing journey.
READ MORE:In-form NI forward Magill 'super excited' for Ukraine play-off
WATCH MORE:Every goal from Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 qualifying campaign
Watch the Euro 2022 play-off first leg between Ukraine and Northern Ireland live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport NI website and Red Button from 5pm on Friday 9th April.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland