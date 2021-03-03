'We should be back on the pitch' - McConville calls for GAA to resume in Northern Ireland

Former Armagh forward Oisin McConville says GAA should be able to resume in Northern Ireland if the NI Executive allows - even if the sport cannot return in the Republic of Ireland.

The GAA announced on 10 February that the sport would not be able to resume until "at least Easter" following the extension of Level 5 lockdown restrictions in the Republic.

"We are being told by scientists that it is safe to go back on the pitch, so therefore we should be back on the pitch," said McConville.

"If that doesn't happen from an all-island approach, then if we're given the go-ahead in the north, we should go ahead."

