Ex-Armagh GAA player Aidan O'Rourke and Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton are among 50 Northern Ireland sports people who have signed a letter urging the Northern Ireland Executive to give "immediate consideration" to opening outdoor sport again to children.

The letter says evidence points to youth sport continuing in many countries "without adverse effects".

Ex-Armagh GAA player Aidan O'Rourke said the need to allow children to undertake sport again was "immediate".