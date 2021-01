North West 200 wins record holder Alastair Seeley aims to get back to winning ways at the North West 200 when the event returns to the calendar in 2022.

Seeley expresses disappointment at the postponement of the 2021 races but acknowledges that it was the correct decision.

The 41-year-old Carrickfergus rider also reveals that he is still looking for a short circuit ride for the 2021 British championship season.