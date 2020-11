Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan says his side's dramatic Christy Ring Cup semi-final shootout success over Offaly was "the best game he had ever been involved in".

"In Down hurling over the last 20 or 25 years it has to be right up there," Sheehan told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom.

The Mournemen will face Kildare in the final of the competition at Croke Park on Sunday.