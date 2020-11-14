He changed Tyrone's standing in the game - McGinley praises 'brilliant' Harte

Three-time All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley praises former manager Mickey Harte after he ended his 18-year reign as Tyrone boss.

Harte is the most successful manager the Red Hand county has ever had, leading them to their only three All-Ireland titles, in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

"What a tenure. He changed the county's standing within the game, with Tyrone going from middle of the table to being consistently at the top table for the past 18 years," said McGinley, who was part of the county's three All-Ireland successes.

says Mickey Harte

