Glenn Irwin says he "will give it everything and be the best he can be" as he attempts to secure the British Superbike title at this weekend's final round of the series at Brands Hatch.

The Carrickfergus rider goes into the final series of three races with an 18-point deficit to leader, Australian Josh Brookes.

This year's championship was condensed into six rounds of three races because of the coronavirus pandemic.