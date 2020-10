Outgoing North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte says the possibility of moving next year's event to September or October is under consideration.

Organisers still hope the international road race will take place during its preferred May dates, but uncertainty regarding the ongoing pandemic means contingencies are being put in place.

Whyte, who has been at the helm of the event for 20 years, is stepping down from the role with the process of finding a successor underway.