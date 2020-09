Kilcoo continue their dominance of the Down senior football championship by winning their eighth title in nine years with a seven-point victory over Carryduff.

The first-time finalists started strongly but were two points down at the break at Pairc Esler before the defending Ulster club champions got on top to secure a 0-16 to 0-9 win.

Ronan Beattie missed an early goal chance for Carryduff while Paul Devlin top-scored with 0-4 for last year's beaten All-Ireland club finalists.