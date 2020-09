Two goals from Kevin Molloy help Dunloy retain the Antrim Hurling title with a 2-20 to 2-13 victory over Loughgiel in the final at Ballycastle.

Molloy struck in each half to deliver a third county crown in four years for his side and a 14th Antrim success overall.

The sides were level at the break at McQuillan Park before Dunloy took charge in the second and secured victory despite late Shamrocks consolation goals from Liam Watson and Benny McCarry.