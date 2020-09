Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan says he knows he will be "rusty" when he returns to road racing at this weekend's Cookstown 100 event.

The 28-year-old joins the field around the Orritor circuit on Saturday for what will be the only Irish road race this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My strategy will be to get comfortable as quickly as possible and not to put any added pressure on myself. I am going to be rusty, it's not like everyone will be on the pace straight away," he said.