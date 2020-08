Highlights and post-match reaction as Ulster club champions Kilcoo lose to Warrenpoint in a Down senior football championship match that ended in controversy.

The match referee ended the game at least one minute early, with Kilcoo trailing by a single point at the time.

The result means Warrenpoint make it through to quarter-finals while Kilcoo go into the back-door qualifiers, where they could still make the last eight with a win next weekend.