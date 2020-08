Pearse Ogs progress to the semi-finals after overcoming Madden in the first ever Armagh SFC game to go to penalties.

Crucial frees from Conor Clarke kept Pearse Ogs in the game while Paul Duffy slotted home the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Duffy, Clarke and Pearse Ogs manager Shane McConville reflect on a dramatic game as the club chase a first Orchard title since 2009.