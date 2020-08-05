Ulster Grand Prix Lock-In on BBC Sport NI on Saturday

BBC Sport NI will broadcast Ulster Grand Prix Lock-In programmes on the BBC Sport website, BBC Bikes Facebook page and on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday.

Presenter Stephen Watson be delving through the archives to bring us highlights of some of the greatest ever races at Dundrod from 10:00 BST on Saturday 8 August.

He will also be joined by a host of famous names from the sport, including several former winners for the programme which you can view on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Bikes Facebook page.

Then from 14:00 BST on Radio Ulster, there will be a special Sportsound programme on Radio Ulster focusing on the Ulster Grand Prix.