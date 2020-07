Stephen Beatty scores a superb late point to earn Rossa a 0-11 to 1-8 Antrim SFC draw against St John's - and dedicates the strike to his father who passed away four weeks ago.

The emotional midfielder's point came at the end of a match in which a clear wide by the Johnnies was ruled as a score.

"Something like that was meant to be - I couldn't have written it myself. It was one of the best points in my life. My father would have been at every game so that was extra special," Beatty said.