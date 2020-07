An archive collection of some of the most famous images from the motorcycling career of one of Northern Ireland's most-loved sporting sons, Joey Dunlop, who died 20 years ago.

Dunlop's remarkable career included five Formula One World Championship titles, 26 Isle of Man TT wins, 24 Ulster Grand Prix successes among 48 victories on the Dundrod circuit and 13 North West 200 wins.

Dunlop was tragically killed in a racing accident at Tallinn, Estonia, on 2 July 2000.