On this day 25 years ago Tyrone produced a dramatic comeback win over Derry in the Ulster SFC and Red Hands legend Peter Canavan reflects on the classic semi-final.

Canavan led the Tyrone attack on that hot summer day when three players were sent-off in a fiery contest at Clones.

And his recollections also involve a possible 'miracle' which enabled Tyrone to edge through to the decider.