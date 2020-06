Former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan says the Irish FA will be aiming to have "a smooth transition" as they prepare to appoint a new NI manager.

Five candidates - Stephen Robinson, Ian Baraclough, Tommy Wright, Jim Magilton and Kenny Shiels - were interviewed on Wednesday for the post vacated by former boss Michael O'Neill in April.

Craigan believes the candidate who can best "bring across their personality" will be selected by the IFA to succeed Stoke City manager O'Neill.