Stockdale and Campbell's cross-community parcel drive

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Jacob Stockdale and Armagh gaelic footballer Stefan Campbell reflect on playing their part in a cross-community project delivering food parcels to vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are proud of what we achieved in a short space of time," said Campbell of the 'Lurgan Legacy' programme.

Stockdale says he would be inspired to encourage his children to play gaelic football as a result of his experiences and friendships built up during the programme.