Stockdale and Campbell's cross-community parcel drive

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Jacob Stockdale and Armagh gaelic footballer Stefan Campbell reflect on playing their part in a cross-community project delivering food parcels to vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are proud of what we achieved in a short space of time," said Campbell of the 'Lurgan Legacy' programme.

Stockdale says he would be inspired to encourage his children to play gaelic football as a result of his experiences and friendships built up during the programme.

Top videos

Top Stories

Breaking news
  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news
  • From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp wearing a face mask
Neil Warnock
  • From the section Football
Jamie Murray
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Ben Mee
  • From the section Football