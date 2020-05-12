North West 200 Lockdown - BBC coverage online, TV and radio

BBC Sport NI will look back at some of the best action from the North West 200 in recent years in our online, radio and television coverage this weekend.

With this year's event cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it offers a chance to reflect on some of the greatest moments from years gone by.

Join Stephen Watson, Phillip McCallen and Richard Nichols from 10:00 BST on Saturday on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport NI Facebook page.

Then Joel Taggart, Michael McNamee and Liam Beckett are joined by Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley and Lee Johnston for a special Sportsound on Radio Ulster from 14:00.

Highlights of previous years' races will feature as an edition of our special 'Sport Re-run' series on BBC Two NI on Sunday at 20:15 BST.