'It's like a bad dream' - Whyte fears impact on motorcycling of NW200 cancellation

North West 200 event director Mervyn Whyte expresses concerns for the future of motorcycling in Northern Ireland after this year's North West 200 was cancelled.

Organisers said the "disruption and uncertainty" around the coronavirus crisis made it "impossible" for the race - due to take place from Tuesday to Saturday this week - to go ahead.

"It's a very worrying time, particularly around future sponsorship. I do see some setbacks and I would have some reservations about how successful things are in the future," he said.

