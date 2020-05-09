'Something to cheer' - Sport Re-run archive series coming to BBC Two NI

With the sporting calendar on hold, BBC Sport NI is delving into the archives with a new five-part series which will start on Sunday at 20:15 BST.

The first episode looks back at the classic Ulster Senior Football Final between Armagh and Tyrone in 2005. presented by Stephen Watson and featuring interviews with Oisin McConville, Peter Canavan and Joe Kernan.

The following episodes will feature the North West 200, Ulster's 1999 European Cup triumph, Ireland's Hockey World Cup underdog story and Northern Ireland's 1982 World Cup victory over Spain.