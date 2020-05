Alastair Seeley fights his way through from the back of the field to secure a Thursday evening Supersport success at the 2014 North West 200.

The victory gave Mar-Train Yamaha a first North West win as Seeley recovered from a tangle with Lee Johnston at York Corner early in the opening lap of the race.

Twelve of Seeley's 24 career North West 200 wins to date have come in the middleweight 600cc class.