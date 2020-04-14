'More support may be needed in the time ahead' - Hargey

Deirdre Hargey, Minister for Communities in the Northern Ireland Executive, says the launch of a £500,000 Hardship Fund for the sports sector represents "a start" in helping local sports clubs and organisations meet their financial obligations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will look at what other assistance may be needed in the medium and long term," she told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane.

Sports clubs and organisations which are unable to receive support from other Government Covid-19 funds are able to apply to Sport NI for a grant of £2,000.