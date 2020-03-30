Sports clubs still have costs to meet - Kearney

Northern Ireland Sports Forum Executive Manager Ciaran Kearney believes sports clubs and organisations will need more government financial support to survive the coronavirus crisis.

Kearney said he would like the support package for clubs and organisations in Northern Ireland to be more in line with what is being provided in England and Wales.

"Some sports are really struggling but they still have ongoing costs that they need to meet, and they have to maintain their facilities for when the crisis is over," he said.

