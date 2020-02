Glentoran reach the Irish Cup semi-finals after Robbie McDaid's late penalty edges Mick McDermott's men past Crusaders at the Oval.

Jamie McGonigle had put Crusaders ahead in the first half but Glens captain Marcus Kane levelled the tie before McDaid netted a controversial penalty.

Referee Andrew Davey initially pointed for a corner after McDaid's cross suck the arm of Jarlath O'Rourke before awarding a penalty after consulting his officials.