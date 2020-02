The heaviest Phil Kayes weighed was 37 stone. He had been living on takeaways, crisps and chocolate.

"It was a very, very small social circle. I was struggling to walk anywhere and I couldn't drive," he said.

He knew it had to change. Now, he's lost 21 stone in less than three years and the transformation has changed his life, from his wardrobe to his relationships.

Video journalist: Eimear Flanagan