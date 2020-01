Substitute Lloyd Anderson's 66th-minute goal is enough to give Carrick Rangers all three points as Cliftonville slump to a second successive defeat.

Anderson capitalised on Cliftonville's failure to clear a ball into the box with a well-taken volley only a few minutes after coming off the bench.

Carrick leapfrog Ballymena United into eighth spot while Cliftonville are down to fifth, three points adrift of Glentoran.