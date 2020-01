Glentoran require a penalty shootout to come out on top against Championship side Portadown after a 2-2 draw at the Oval in the Irish Cup fifth round.

Lee Bonis headed the Ports into a first-half lead, but Hrvoje Plum netted a contentious penalty after Jonny Frazer and Paul Finnegan came together in injury time.

Liam McKenna headed the visitors back in front in extra-time but Frazer levelled the game once more, before the Glens won 5-4 in the shootout.