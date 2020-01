Kilcoo beat St Enda's Ballyboden 2-08 to 0-11 in Cavan to reach the final of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Ryan Johnston netted in the first half with Daryl Branagan getting the second goal after the break.

Kilcoo, playing in the All-Ireland for the first time, will face holders Corofin of Galway in the 19 January final.