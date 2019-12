Larne and Carrick Rangers played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the east Antrim derby at Inver Park.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock, with Carrick's Lloyd Anderson forcing a good save from home keeper Conor Devlin and Larne's Lee Lynch having a shot well held by Aaron Hogg.

Martin Donnelly missed a second-half header from a Ben Tilney cross while visiting captain Mark Surgenor cleared a Donnelly effort off the line.