Eamon Scannell scores the only goal of the game as Warrenpoint Town secure their first away win of the season against Institute at the Brandywell.

Striker Alan O'Sullivan provided the assist with a good cutback from the right and substitute Scannell applied a controlled finish.

The hosts, one place ahead of bottom side Point in 11th, missed a number of chances to take the lead while visiting keeper Mark Byrne made a fine save from Brendan McLaughlin.