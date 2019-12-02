Ballyclare motocross rider Martin Barr says he is looking forward to competing in front of his home fans at Belfast Arenacross in January.

"You can hear the crowd going bonkers, roaring and shouting - the cheering going on as the battles go on all round the track," said Barr.

The 27-year-old took part in Belfast Arenacross in 2018, his first appearance at the event for five years.

Barr has joined forces with KTM for a two-pronged assault in 2020 - running in his own team in the Pro Lites class of Arenacross and the British Motocross championship, where he will move up to the MX1 class.