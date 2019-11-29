Former British motocross champion Graeme Irwin says he will aim to 'bring his A game' to the Belfast Arenacross in January as he makes a one-off return to off-road action.

The 27-year-old rode in the British Superstock 1000cc championship last season in his first year of competing on the tarmac.

Irwin jokes that "there might be a couple of wee tiffs through the year but nothing serious" when his brothers Glenn and Andrew Irwin ride as team-mates for Honda Racing in the British Superbike Championship next year.