Leanne Evans' inspirational efforts to help women incorporate exercise into their lives make her a deserving recipient of BBC Sport NI's Unsung Hero award for 2019.

Glengormley mother-of-three Leanne left her job as a full-time beauty therapist to help her sons, who have special needs.

But a desire to both get back into work and help her agoraphobic sister lose weight led to her setting up Fit Moms and Kids.

Leanne has helped several women feel fitter and healthier through a series of exercise classes and has formed a tight-knit, friendly community in her Glengormley gym.