Slaughtneil make it three Ulster club hurling successes in four years with a 1-15 to 0-10 victory over 14-man Dunloy at Pairc Esler.

Cormac O'Doherty scored the only goal of the game with a second-half penalty, soon after Dunloy's Nigel Elliott was sent off for a second yellow card.

The victory in Newry adds to Ulster titles which Slaughtneil won in 2016 and 2017.