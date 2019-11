Slaughtneil are too good for Loughgiel as they win by four points at Pairc Esler to claim their fourth consecutive Ulster club camogie title.

First-half goals from Olivia Rafferty and Shannon Graham helped the Antrim champions to a 2-8 to 1-7 victory.

Clare McKillop scored an early goal as the Shamrocks made a great start to the game, but they lost to Slaughtneil for the fourth Ulster final in a row.