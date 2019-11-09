'We don't worry about favourites tags'- McShane

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane says his club 'don't worry about favourites tags' as they prepare to face Dunloy in the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday.

Antrim champions Dunloy face Derry kingpins Slaughtneil at Pairc Esler in a replay of 2017's semi-final, which saw Slaughtneil prevail en route to winning the Four Seasons Cup.

"We don't worry about favourites tags," said McShane. "We carried the favourites tags all the way through Derry and would have been heavy favourites for the semi-final - we don't look at that."

