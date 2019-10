Trillick return to the Tyrone summit for the first time since 2015 with a 0-12 to 2-4 victory over Errigal Ciaran at Healy Park.

Odhran Robinson and Peter Harte scored for Errigal but it wasn't enough as a Lee Brennan-inspired Trillick hoisted the O'Neill Cup aloft in front of a big crowd in Omagh.