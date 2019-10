John Finucane says that he is proud of Lamh Dhearg's performance despite a late fightback from holders Cargin which forced the Antrim SFC final to go to a replay.

The west Belfast side held a five-point advantage midway through the second half but were pegged back by Michael McCann's goal and Tomas McCann's free with 30 seconds to go.

Lamh Dhearg needed two replays to beat Portglenone in the last four and Antrim's county board have yet to fix a date for the replay of the final.