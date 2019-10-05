Lorcan Forde scores a last-gasp winner as Warrenpoint Town secure a first victory of the season in an entertaining 4-3 encounter against Dungannon Swifts.

Goals from Oisin Smyth and Michael Carvill gave Dungannon a two-goal half-time lead, but Warrenpoint responded soon after the restart through Conall Young's free-kick and two goals from Alan O'Sullivan.

Carvill scored his second of the game to bring the Swifts level, however, Town were not to be denied and Forde's excellent first-time finish from Brandon Doyle's low cross in injury-time sparked wild celebrations at Milltown.