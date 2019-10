Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea receives a rapturous welcome as he returns home to Northern Ireland for the first time since winning his fifth title in France.

His wife Tatia, sons Jake and Tyler, Lady Mary Peters and hundreds of fans came to Belfast International Airport to congratulate the Kawasaki rider on his history-making achievement.

Rea's fifth title in a row made him the most decorated rider in World Superbike history.