Paddy Cunningham says Lamh Dhearg's fast start to the second half was the key factor in their Antrim SFC semi-final replay against Portglenone.

Cunningham scored twice as Lamh Dhearg ran out 2-8 to 0-9 winners in their third meeting after Thursday's replay was halted during the shootout.

"The boys really put their should to the wheel," said the former Antrim forward.