'I was trying to do the maths in my head'

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea tells BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson that he was 'trying to do the maths in his head' during his title-winning race at Magny-Cours on Sunday.

Rea needed to bag 21 points more than nearest rival Alvaro Bautista in the second feature race of the weekend at the French circuit to secure a fifth consecutive world crown.

Bautista crashed after a collision with Michael van der Mark while Rea went on to win and collect 25 points to seal the championship with two rounds in Argentina and Qatar remaining.