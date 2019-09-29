Ballycran beat Portaferry in Down final

Both sides are reduced to 14 men as Ballycran beat Portaferry 1-20 to 1-13 to claim their second straight Down SHC title in Ballygalget.

Brendan Coleman put Portaferry ahead with a goal inside the first minute before Ballycran were reduced to 14 men when Colum McManus was shown a straight red card.

Ballycran got a goal of their through Stuart Martin before Portaferry's Connor O'Prey received his marching orders after two yellow card offences.

Four up at the break, Ballycran saw out the game with a seven-point advantage to cement their status as the kings of Down hurling.

Top videos

Top Stories

Dina Asher-Smith
Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring for Leicester against Newcastle
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Warren Gatland congratulates Wales prop Wyn Jones after Wales beat Australia
New England Patriots' Tom Brady
Watch four great goals from this weekend's Women's Super League fixtures, including 17-year-old Lauren James' first goal for Manchester United.
Video
  • From the section Football