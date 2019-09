Dunloy's Seean Elliott scores two late goals to lift Dunloy to a 3-16 to 2-15 victory over Cushendall in the Antrim SHC final.

Elliott's quickfire double helped the Cuchullains prevail at the end of a gripping contest in Ballycastle.

Cushendall's Fergus McCambridge scored the game's first goal before Nigel Elliott struck for Dunloy just before half-time.

Elliott was the hero, though, taking both of his goals with aplomb as Dunloy won the county title for the 13th time.