I was thinking of players' mental health - McCavana defends call to halt shootout

Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana says he made the "moral call" when he called a halt to a free-kicks shootout after the Antrim Football semi-final replay before it had ended.

Lamh Dhearg's tie with Portglenone ended 0-15 to 1-12 after extra-time and both sides had hit 10 shootout points when McCavana intervened and a further replay was called.

"We live in a world where we talk about mental health and this is us in the GAA actually bringing that to fruition," he said on Friday after Thursday night's game.

Top videos

Top Stories

Christian Coleman
Max Verstappen
  • From the section Formula 1
Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy
  • From the section Football
Lynsey Sharp
Jake Stewart
Manchester United's Paul Pogba
Video
  • From the section Football