Glentoran retain the Women's Irish Cup with a 1-0 win over rivals Linfield thanks to Emma McMaster's early strike at Windsor Park.

McMaster tucked the ball away after reacting quickest when Linfield keeper Lauren Perry could only parry Demi Vance's effort into the path of the midfielder.

The trophy is the Glens' eighth Irish Cup success and their third trophy of the season after lifting the League Cup and County Antrim Shield.

