Dunloy edged out bitter rivals Loughgiel 0-20 to 0-17 in Sunday's absorbing Antrim SHC semi-final derby clash in Ballycastle.

It was revenge for the Cuchullians after losing 2018's semi-final to Loughgiel.

Dunloy will play either Cushendall or St John's, who played out a dramatic draw earlier in the day.